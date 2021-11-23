Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBYI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

NASDAQ:PBYI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,896. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $130.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

