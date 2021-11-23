Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III Sells 25,000 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ LUNG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.63.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Pulmonx by 104.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.