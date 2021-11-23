Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,065,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 241,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMAT opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.72. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.30.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

