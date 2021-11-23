Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 38,622 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,622 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,861,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 125,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after buying an additional 25,837 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.67. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

