Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Dril-Quip worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $56,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DRQ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Shares of DRQ opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

