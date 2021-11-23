Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 114.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,609 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

FOR stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.96. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

