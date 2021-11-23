Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in City by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in City by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in City by 36.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in City in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in City in the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

CHCO opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. City Holding has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

