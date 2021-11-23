Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,515,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,079,000 after acquiring an additional 576,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 369,668 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 888,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 119,575 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

