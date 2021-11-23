Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 144.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,213,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.52. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.