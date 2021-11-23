Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.07.

Shares of PGR opened at $92.05 on Monday. Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 13.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth $1,643,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 14.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 76.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 443,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,390,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

