Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce sales of $2.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the lowest is $2.70 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $10.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $14.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $27.83 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $37.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PROF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Profound Medical from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.99. Profound Medical has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $28.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Profound Medical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after buying an additional 125,030 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Profound Medical by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after buying an additional 165,691 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Profound Medical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 817,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its stake in Profound Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Profound Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

