Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,186 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Priveterra Acquisition by 24.0% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 377,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 73,121 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Priveterra Acquisition by 35.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 809,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 209,943 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,033,000.

PMGMU stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

