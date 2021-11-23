Private Capital Group LLC Sells 560 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $107,000.

NYSEARCA:AOA opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.09. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $73.77.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

