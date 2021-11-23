Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 40.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Lam Research by 93.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 2.8% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $677.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.42.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $646.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $435.05 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $586.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $607.12.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,050,923. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

