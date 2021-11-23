Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,276,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target stock opened at $244.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.61. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

