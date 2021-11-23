Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 852 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,609,000 after buying an additional 18,649,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,458,000 after buying an additional 3,545,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,221,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,227,000 after buying an additional 2,787,745 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,190,000 after buying an additional 1,620,882 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.26. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $38.36.

