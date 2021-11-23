Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Primerica by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 328,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth about $287,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth about $90,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 35.0% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Primerica by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,950. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $155.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.44. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.84 and a 52 week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

