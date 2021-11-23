Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Olin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Olin by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,191,167 shares of company stock valued at $159,676,391. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

