Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,379 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.56. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

