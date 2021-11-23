Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,819,000 after acquiring an additional 212,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,877,000 after acquiring an additional 254,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after acquiring an additional 588,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MEDNAX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,031 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,572 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MD stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 120.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

