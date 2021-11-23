Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of American States Water worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $596,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,209,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,279,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in American States Water by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 101.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE AWR opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.47. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In other American States Water news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $45,955.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,807.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,418 shares of company stock worth $780,879 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

