Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Medifast worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 4,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MED opened at $218.91 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.58%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

