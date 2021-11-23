Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.03.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

