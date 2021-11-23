Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Premier Financial worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFC. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on PFC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

