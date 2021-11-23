PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Lowered to $30.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PPL. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. PPL has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PPL by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of PPL by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

