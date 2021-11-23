Powerledger Achieves Market Cap of $350.15 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Powerledger has a total market cap of $350.15 million and $217.64 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Powerledger coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Powerledger alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00046851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00241396 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00088858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 462,136,097 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Powerledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.