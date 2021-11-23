Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Truist

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target lowered by Truist from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Post from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.38.
NYSE:POST opened at $103.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average is $109.13. Post has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 71.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
