PolkaCover Hits 1-Day Volume of $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00069991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00073206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00090206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.00 or 0.07304593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,814.19 or 0.99976918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.