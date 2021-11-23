Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305,888 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Plexus worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 671.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Plexus by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,504. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus stock opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.35. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.46 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

