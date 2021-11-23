PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Down 15.1% in October

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the October 14th total of 221,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PLDT has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56.

Get PLDT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 45.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PLDT by 25.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in PLDT in the second quarter worth $200,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PLDT by 15.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in PLDT in the first quarter worth $212,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.