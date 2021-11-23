Piper Sandler Comments on Lithium Americas Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst G. Tuttle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

LAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.43.

TSE:LAC opened at C$46.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.02. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$49.32. The company has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a PE ratio of -74.00.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

