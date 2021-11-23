Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) – Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

