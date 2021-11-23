Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 192499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

Specifically, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $676,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 716,614 shares of company stock valued at $38,178,928 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.61.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $368,411,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7,421.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,459 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

