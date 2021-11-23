Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after acquiring an additional 795,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,331,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,260,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,992,000 after acquiring an additional 336,979 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTVA opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

