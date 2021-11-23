Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) vs. Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Critical Review

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and Orchid Island Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 Orchid Island Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $23.20, suggesting a potential upside of 27.54%. Orchid Island Capital has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.04%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.3%. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 270.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orchid Island Capital pays out -975.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orchid Island Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Orchid Island Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $437.51 million 9.16 $66.12 million $0.34 53.50 Orchid Island Capital $116.04 million 6.67 $2.13 million ($0.08) -60.00

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 16.48% 2.72% 1.70% Orchid Island Capital N/A 17.61% 1.88%

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats Orchid Island Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. The company was founded by John W. Sweet, Jr. on April 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations. The structured Agency RMBS comprise of interest only, inverse interest only, and principal only securities. The company was founded on August 17, 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.

