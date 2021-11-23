Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 974,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,990. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 270.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $69,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

