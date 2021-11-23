Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 7,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 42,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.23. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

