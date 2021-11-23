Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.24. 442,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,025,131. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

