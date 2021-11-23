Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Position Increased by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk comprises approximately 0.7% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 18,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

TLK stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,570. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

