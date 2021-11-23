Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PBT stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $439.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.28. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.39% and a return on equity of 2,018.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 154.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

