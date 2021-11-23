Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Down 20.3% in October

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 23,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PESI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 24.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PESI opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

