Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Director Kimberly Grant Sells 1,141 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PFGC stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.48. 1,411,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,530. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 137.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Performance Food Group by 361.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 371,439 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 290,943 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 367.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 345,947 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 271,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 162.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,524,435 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,824,000 after purchasing an additional 944,138 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 313.0% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 38,394 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 1,261.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 365,609 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 338,758 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

