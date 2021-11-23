Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Director Kimberly Grant Sells 1,141 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PFGC stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.48. 1,411,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,530. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 137.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.11.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.