PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,948,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in PepsiCo by 35.0% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,606,000 after buying an additional 1,162,115 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in PepsiCo by 56.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,159,000 after buying an additional 1,072,161 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.