Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $187.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.83 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

