Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes $362,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

NYSE RF opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

