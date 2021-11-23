Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases New Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Xylem by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

NYSE XYL opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

