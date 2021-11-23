Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases New Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,775 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,117 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,281,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,374. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.29%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

