Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after buying an additional 454,616 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 35.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,661,000 after purchasing an additional 165,015 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,545,000 after purchasing an additional 535,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,369,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,071,000 after purchasing an additional 367,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

