PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $481.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

