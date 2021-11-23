PennantPark Investment Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PNNT. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.18 on Monday. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $481.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after acquiring an additional 780,285 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.